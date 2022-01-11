VERIFY: Harris County voters need 2 forever stamps for mail-in ballots

Because Harris County's ballot is between two to four pages long, two forever stamps are needed, Harris County Elections said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With elections officially underway, the deadline for sending in your mail-in ballot looms closer and closer.

To make sure it's received on time, you'll want to make sure you've got enough stamps.

Our VERIFY team was asked, "Is it true Harris County voters will need more than one stamp for their mail-in ballot?

The elections office said for this November ballot, voters will need two forever stamps. A copy of the insert that is sent out to mail-in voters reads, "One page requires one forever stamp, and two to four pages require two forever stamps."

So because the Harris County ballot is two to four pages long, two forever stamps are needed.

The United States Postal Service referred the VERIFY team to the Harris County Elections office for the correct amount of postage but said if a voter does not have enough stamps, it will still deliver the ballot and afterward it will attempt to collect the postage from the Board of Elections.

"In cases where a ballot enters the mail stream without the proper amount of postage, the Postal Service will deliver the ballot and thereafter attempt to collect postage from the appropriate Board of Elections."

So we can verify, it's true you'll need more than one stamp. In this case, you will need two forever stamps for the Harris County ballot.

Something else to keep in mind, you can skip the mailbox altogether and return your own mail-in ballot in person.

You can drop it off on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the central county facility at NRG Arena.