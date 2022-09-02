About 13% of mail-in ballot applications are being rejected in Harris County

Senate Bill 1 requires Texas voters to fill out a form of identification both on their mail-in ballot application and the carrier envelope for the ballot itself.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County elections officials say about 13% of applications for mail-in ballots are still being rejected because of ID requirements from a controversial voting law state lawmakers passed in 2021.

That identification, which can be a driver’s license or ID number, or the last four digits of the voter’s social security number, must match what’s on their voter registration record.

“You can always call us at 713-755-6965 or you can, when in doubt, fill both out,” said Leah Shah, the director of communications for Voter Outreach with the Harris County Election Administrator’s Office. “Just put both forms of identification to avoid any delays in having to fill out another application or another ballot.”

Voters sending their mail-in ballot should also put that same ID number on the carrier envelop for the ballot.

“Our team right now is working very long hours to find a contact, call or email that individual to help walk them through that process before sending a letter back along with either their application or a ballot and a new carrier envelope,” said Shah.

Over in Fort Bend County, John Oldham, the county’s elections administrator, said 22% of mail-in ballot applications were rejected in January, while 13% have been rejected so far in February.

“We feel good that the voter education that’s being done by our office, by the (county) judge’s office, by you members of the media, has contributed to that pretty significant decrease in the number of rejected applications,” said Oldham.

Of those rejected applications, Oldham says 46 percent of those voters have sent a new application that was accepted, known as “curing”.