Runoff likely for Republican challenger in Harris County judge's race

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Republicans in Harris County—the biggest county in the state—are hoping to take back one of the biggest positions up for grabs in this year’s November election.

That of Harris County Judge which incumbent Lina Hidalgo won almost four years ago.

A total of nine Republicans are running to beat out current Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

Because of the large number of candidates, this race will most likely go on to a runoff election.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Alex Mealer is leading the way with 31 percent of the vote. She is followed by Vidal Martinez and Martina Lemond Dixon.

These numbers could change since just over a fourth of total precincts have reported their votes.

It is a crowded field of GOP candidates. Many of them were hoping their tough stance on crime would give them an edge to go up against Judge Hidalgo in November.

Hidalgo claimed victory last night with nearly 70 percent of the vote.

You may remember she shocked everyone almost four years ago when she unseated former Judge Ed Emmitt at the age of 27.