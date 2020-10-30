Harris County hits highest voter turnout, surpasses 2016 total

Nearly 1.4 million votes have been cast so far this year, the most in Harris County history.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — It’s official: As of Thursday night, Harris County has surpassed its entire voter turnout from the 2016 General Election.

Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins said more than 1.3 million votes were cast in 2016 in Harris County. Nearly 1.4 million votes have been cast so far this year, the most in Harris County history.

NEW: We just hit our highest voter turnout. Ever. Nearly 1.4 million votes have been cast in Harris County and we’re not even done with Early Vote yet. Let’s run up the score, Texas! — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) October 30, 2020

"This November, Harris County voters have had more access to the polls than ever, and I'm thrilled to see this record-breaking turnout,” Hollins said. "There's still time for voters to vote early, deliver a mail ballot in person at NRG Arena, or have their voice heard on Election Day."