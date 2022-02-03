Harris County ballot counting resumes after county's GOP took legal action that stopped it

The counting of the votes stopped between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday due to a court hearing but later resumed ahead of an 11:30 p.m. hearing.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Republican Party has taken legal action against the county’s election administrator, citing what they’re calling issues on Primary Election Day.

They filed an application to impound election records, which stopped the vote count before the 7 p.m. deadline, but it has since resumed.

The petition read, "Since this task was not completed, the GOP wants to impound the election records and "supervise the activities necessary to complete the count..."

In a hearing Wednesday night, the court ruled that Harris County could continue counting, but the court would provide an update at 11:30 p.m.

In the suit, which was filed at 5:18 p.m. on Wednesday, the Republican Party of Harris County alleged there were issues at the polls that may have affected the count.

The filing says, “On Primary Election Day, the Republican party experienced irregularities that affected votes legitimately cast by its voters. For example, some voters were able to successfully submit their votes for the first page of their ballot but were unable to submit their votes for the second page of their ballot.”

The petition also alleges other issues, such as machines they say weren’t properly tested, resulting in the Republican party having inoperable scanning equipment in some locations.

According to Harris County Elections, both parties stopped counting between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. with the vote total nearing 100%.

Read the entire filing below:

During a news conference Wednesday night, Beth Stevens with the Harris County Elections referred to the “order to impound election records” as the reason they had to stop counting.

Below is the statement from the Harris County GOP:

"We have received countless complaints yesterday and today coming from voters and presiding judges and election workers across the county of voting machines that were not delivered or delivered late Tuesday morning; machines that were not operational; election workers not adequately trained; the wrong paper ballot size being delivered to certain polls and the wrong ballots being delivered to some voters.

"This fiasco has been a complete failure on behalf of Democrat County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s unelected, unaccountable Elections Administrator who is tasked with managing our elections and was sold to voters as a way to make our elections more efficient in Harris County. The fault lies with Lina Hidalgo and the management of this primary that both parties contracted the Harris County Elections Administrator to run.

"Yesterday, the Elections Administrator said during a conference call with both political parties that she would not be able to meet the 24-hour deadline for vote count because it would take at least '500 hours' to conduct the count and she needed both parties to agree to extending the deadline. Upon the conclusion of Early Voting, there were over 1,000 'damaged ballots'; that required human intervention in order to properly count the votes. Those came from only 90 early voting locations. Other counties across the country using the same machines have not experienced the problems that Harris County has faced. Today, it is still not clear based upon the reports from voters how many actual ‘damaged’ ballots resulted from Election Day.

"The Elections Administrator is now stating that they will complete the count by the 7:00 pm deadline tonight. However, the Harris County Republican Party still has serious concerns about the number of voter complaints of wrong ballots being issued and damaged ballots from our voters and election workers that need to be addressed before the vote is finalized. To that extent we will take what steps we deem necessary to ensure the integrity of the election process and that these serious issues are addressed prior to the May 24 Primary Runoff.