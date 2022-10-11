Harris County still counting votes 2 days after Election Day

The last of the mail-in ballots were being counted Thursday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A day after finishing the tally of in-person results from Election Day, the count continued Thursday for roughly 800 mail ballots Harris County received through Tuesday.

"It's not like I can just put staff on it. It has to be done by the board," said Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum.

Tatum said the board working around the clock to process those mail ballots is made up of workers nominated by the Republican and Democratic parties.

In addition to the mail ballots, they've also had to deal with "emergency slot ballots." Those are printed ballots from polling locations that are unable to be read by the scanners for any number of reasons.

"We don't want any Election Day votes lingering," Tatum said. "Those need to be tabulated as quickly as possible."

All 857 of those emergency slot ballots were slowly duplicated and re-scanned by two-person, bipartisan teams until 4 p.m. Wednesday. They then turned their attention back to mail ballots that came in on Election Day.

Tatum said confidently the rest of the mail-in ballots will be counted by Thursday night.