Tips Harris County voters need ahead of November election

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The midterm elections are just five weeks away and Harris County will have the longest ballot in the state.

Being prepared before heading to the polls is crucial for Harris County residents. So we have put together a list of what to expect and tips to make your visit to the poll go smoothly.

Tip #1

Harris County voters will print their choices out on two special ballot sheets and scan them into another machine to record the choices. This creates that paper trail now required by law in case of a recount.

New Harris County Election Administrator Clifford Tatum advises heading to harrisvotes.com to generate a custom ballot which you can fill out ahead of time.

You can use the sample ballot or paper sheets at a polling place to help speed up the voting process on Election Day. You may not use your cell phone.

“We are projecting approximately a 65% turnout, it might be a little higher than that. We see 70% of that 65% typically turn out during the early voting process,” Tatum says.

Tip #2

Early voting runs between Oct. 24 and Nov. 4th.

There will be 99 early voting centers. You can cast your ballot at any of those locations.

As for mail-in ballots, they must now include either your social security or your Texas ID number and you must submit an acceptable reason to qualify. These include being 65 and older, disabled, in jail or giving birth.

So here’s a pro tip, include both your social security and Texas ID number in case there is a problem with one of them. Also, write your phone number down so election workers can call you if there is a problem.

“To date, we have received over 66,000 mail-in ballot applications. To date, we have processed over 66,000 ballots,” Tatum said.

More mail-in ballots are going out now and residents should expect to see them in the mail by the end of the week.

Altogether, election officials expect the number of mail-in ballots to double or triple for the November midterms.

