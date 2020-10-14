More than 76,000 cast their ballot in person in Harris County on Day 2

Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins says they’re well on the way to hit 80,000 votes cast Wednesday.

HOUSTON — After a record opening day of early voting, people are flocking to the polls in Harris County for Day 2.

More than 76,000 voters have cast their ballot in person so far Wednesday, setting a new record for Day 2 of early voting in Harris County.

Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins says they’re well on the way to hit 80,000 votes cast Wednesday. That’s after 128,000 plus voters nearly doubled the old Day 1 early voting record.

Officials said it’s proof that more access to the polls equals more voters showing up.

“Hey folks, Curbside Larry here at the Barbara Bush Library, and we’re crazy for curbside service!” Curbside Larry said in a viral ad.

His online ad about new curbside pickup at Harris County’s libraries during the pandemic has been seen around the world.

On Wednesday, the pitchman known as “Curbside Larry” released a new video with a new message aimed at viewers in his home county.

“When you’re making your plan to vote, Harris County, why not consider voting from the comfort and safety of your own truck?” Curbside Larry said.

“Curbside Larry,” better known in real life as library staffer John Schaffer, joined officials Wednesday afternoon to highlight that new option at one of the county’s 10 drive-thru voting sites at the Houston Food Bank.

Any registered voter can use them.

More than 11,000 people did Tuesday when Harris County set a new single-day early voting record.

“The main thing we learned is that voters want to vote,” Hollins said.

Hollins says his office is prepared for more record turnout. He added they are restocking personal protective equipment at any voting site that needs it.

“And we’re ensuring that the places where we saw some lines yesterday that we’re providing them with additional voting equipment, including check-in machines, to try and shorten those lines. To provide signage to point people to nearby voting centers that might have shorter lines,” Hollins said.

Trini Mendenhall Community Center in Spring Branch is a popular in-person voting site.

Voters like Bettie Steinfeld told KHOU 11 News getting their “I voted” sticker Wednesday was simple.

“It was good. Took me a half an hour, ” Steinfeld said.

Voters can check estimated wait times at all 122 early voting sites, including drive-thru, at HarrisVotes.com/locations.