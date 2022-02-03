Harris County Attorney investigators assisted with issues on Election Day, including a fistfight

"Two gentlemen got into it about being a Democrat and Republican. Like an actual fistfight? Yes, an actual fistfight," said Gilbert Wallace, a worker said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Attorney investigators are looking into issues that may have popped up at polling locations on Tuesday. These are law enforcement investigators that help assist to make sure the election code and rules are being followed on Election Day.

One polling location in Harris County got especially heated on Tuesday. A witness said a fight broke out at the North Channel Library polling location off the Beltway and Wallisville Road.

"Two gentlemen got into it about being a Democrat and Republican. Like an actual fistfight? Yes, an actual fistfight," said Gilbert Wallace, a worker at that location.

Investigators with the Harris County Attorneys' Office came out to make sure everyone was okay and following the election codes and rules.

"That is our main goal, to resolve anything that we do get called out for at the site, to make sure everything is okay," said Roxanne Werner, the Director of Communications and Outreach for the County Attorney's Office.

Werner tells us they received about 40 calls. Most concerns were resolved over the phone with an attorney.

But in three separate instances, they had to send an investigator. One of those polling locations had a question about the 100-foot marker.

"What we did is sent an investigator out to actually measure that 100-foot marker. This is where the marker is supposed to be," Werner said.

All of the investigators’ findings are turned in to the attorneys. And they then decide if there needs to be any legal action taken.