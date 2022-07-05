Harris County to announce new elections administrator | Coming up at 4:30 p.m.

Former Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria resigned in March after a series of issues and mounting complaints that arose during the primary.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — COMING UP AT 4:30 P.M. | Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will introduce the new county elections administrator.

This comes after former Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria submitted her resignation in March after a series of issues and mounting complaints that arose during the 2022 primary elections.

The issues and complaints included:

Thousands of mail-in ballots were not initially entered into the Election Night count.

Longer-than-usual vote-counting times

Staffing challenges

Equipment issues

In her resignation, Longoria took the blame for not meeting her own expectations but also said the implementation of SB1 had caused many voting problems not just in Harris County, but in several counties across the state.

"Additionally - the restrictive voting laws of SB1 are a direct result of Harris County - the largest and most diverse in the State - broadening access to voters through innovative practices like drive-thru voting, 24-hour voting, and expanding access to mail-in ballots.

And the issues our county faced this election are not unique - Counties across the state faced similar problems with staffing and with implementing new SB1 requirements.

However - the attacks on Harris County continue beyond the passage of SB1. These lawsuits and talking points we see now were written the moment this office was formed, and today serve as a distraction to conversations about how to improve the process, invest resources and make our elections better," part of her resignation statement read.

Last month, Harris County party leaders and elected officials narrowed down the candidate list to two names.

Hidalgo says both candidates have extensive experience and live outside Texas.

Neither wanted their names released to the public in case they don’t get the job. They said they wanted to stay in good graces with their current employer.