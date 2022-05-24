Election officials say they're prepared for runoff after issues during March primary

Both parties will be watching the runoff race for Texas Attorney General closely.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Polls will open Tuesday for Democrats and Republicans to decide who will face off in November.

In Harris County, elections officials say they're ready, despite past problems during the primary.

Now officials say they've added supplies to over 500 presiding judges, including multiple voting devices, extension cords, signage, and parking cones for curbside voting.

The top runoff race to watch out for on the state level is Attorney General for both parties.

Democrats and Republicans are pleading their case to voters already even though Tuesday's races are separate.

"Yes, these are separate elections, but it starts now," Democratic Party Chair Odus Evbagharu said. "You know the Republican attacks on human rights continue to escalate across the board."

While Democrats focus on abortion-rights issues, Republicans are increasing their attacks on inflation and the supply chain.

"Inflation is through the roof. People can't afford gas. They can't find baby formula to feed the kids," Texas GOP Chairman Matt Rinaldi said. "And Republican voters are more energized than we've ever been."

And those are just several of the hot topics that voters will keep in mind as they head to the polls.

There are also statewide races on the ballot, including lieutenant governor, attorney general and more. Additionally, local races, like ones for county judge nominations, are also on the ballot Tuesday.