Gov. Abbott: 'Texas did stay red' | Why a 'blue wave' didn't hit Texas in 2020

HOUSTON — Texas did not see the blue wave Democrats hoped for in the 2020 Election.

In a tweet, Governor Greg Abbott wrote, “Texas did stay red. Thanks to all the volunteers & candidates who worked so hard to make this happen. Every statewide race and the Texas House and Senate remain republican. God bless Texas”

Experts say there was remarkable voter turnout, especially among Democrats who voted early. However, Republicans matched it on Election Day in Texas.

As a result, several Republicans took home big victories by even bigger margins than some expected.

Republic strategist Vlad Davidiuk said conservatives showed up to keep what he calls pro-Texas values in place.

“Clearly a blue wave that never materialized turned into a red reality,” Davidiuk said. “We see what happened in Seattle and Portland. We see the supporters of those policies and those candidates coming to Texas and trying to push those same values, and it just doesn’t fly.”

While there were no big upsets on election night, KHOU 11 political analyst Bob Stein said there was a big shift.

“That’s how well Republicans did among Hispanic voters,” he said.

President Donald Trump made inroads with Latinos in the Rio Grande Valley. Experts say that could be problematic for democrats for years to come.