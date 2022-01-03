Glitches with voting machines reported at some busy sites Tuesday

Voters at a few popular sites had to wait in long lines when voting machines locked up because they were apparently overwhelmed.

HOUSTON — There have been some glitches on this Election Day for the nation's first primary of 2022.

A few of the new voting machines went down at Harris County polling places Tuesday morning because they were apparently overwhelmed. On top of that, election judges are still getting used to the new equipment.

It happened at some busy sites, including the West Gray Multi-Services Center in Montrose, and the Palm Center in southeast Houston. Voters there had to wait in long lines until the issues were fixed. Some left to try their luck elsewhere.

The deputy director elections outreach coordinator for Harris County says they doubled up on tech support at the problem area in case the problems crop up again.

We caught up with one voter who didn't mind the wait.

"If you change the perspective of why you're here instead of looking at it like a frustrating line, you know you're going to feel one way as opposed to 'hey, you know what, this is my opportunity to voice my opinion and share my vote,'" Ashley Scott said. "If you look at it that way, maybe the line won't seem so long."



The interactive map showing wait times at harrisvotes.com was up and running again at last check. The site wasn't working for awhile this morning.

You can also find the closest polling places to you and see sample ballots on that website.

Did you know that voters can pick from one of 375 #ElectionDay Polling Locations.

📍 Check wait times and find a polling location at https://t.co/rLychLJr6V#MarchPrimary #YourVoteYourVoice #HarrisVotes pic.twitter.com/P8gM5fbHSU — Harris County Elections (@HarrisVotes) March 1, 2022

Election officials reminded voters that there are now 375 polling sites that are open to all county residents who are eligible to vote. They said most people were still going to their usual voting locations this morning instead of spreading out like they had hoped.

Another reminder is to be careful and watch out for other voters and election workers at all polling places. Witnesses said a pedestrian was struck by a car at the West Gray location this morning.

By noon, over 40,000 people had already voted in Harris County.