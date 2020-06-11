Georgia, Pennsylvania electoral numbers: How many votes each state gets

Votes still being counted in several states, and neither candidate has reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed.

HOUSTON — The presidential election hinges on the outcome of tight contests in key battleground states including Pennsylvania and Georgia where Democratic candidate Joe Biden took a very slight lead on Friday morning.

As of 8:30 a.m. Central time the Associated Press has not yet called either state for either of the candidates, however.

Votes still being counted in several states, and neither candidate has reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, though Biden has the advantage after eclipsing Trump in Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial Midwestern battleground states, earlier this week.

So how many electoral votes do Pennsylvania and Georgia give to the winning candidate? They are big, and they are crucial if President Trump wishes to be reelected.

Georgia gives 16 electoral votes and Pennsylvania gives 20 electoral votes.

As of 8:30 a.m., the Associated Press has projected 264 electoral votes for Biden and 214 for Trump. This means a projected win from either of these states, or any state, would give Biden the win, according to the AP.

But I saw a different electoral count somewhere else?

It is true some networks, including CBS News and CNN, have not yet given Arizona to Biden.

Here's why you may see different Electoral College numbers in different places: When watching KHOU 11 News or visiting KHOU.com, you may notice the Electoral College count might be different than what you see on various networks. For instance, right now, KHOU has 264 electoral votes for Joe Biden. But many networks have a slightly lower number for Biden. There's an explanation. KHOU 11 is using The Associated Press for results. They have processes in place to handle the influx of votes, counts and results that may differ from how the networks count. The big difference -- the Associated Press has called Arizona for Biden, while most networks have not.