GEORGIA VOTE COUNT: Where things stand in the race for president right now

HOUSTON — Into a fourth day, Georgia's count continues with the eyes of the nation - and, frankly, the world - on the Peach State with a miniscule gap between President Trump and Joe Biden. Ballot counting and processing have continued in a number of counties throughout Georgia, and now former Vice President Joe Biden has taken a slim lead.
Below is a map and tally showing how Georgia has been voting. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says "there will be a recount in Georgia, adding, 'Stakes are high and emotions are high on all sides" but debates will not distract from work of completing count.
Biden also took the lead Friday in Pennsylvania