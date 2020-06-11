GEORGIA VOTE COUNT: Where things stand in the race for president right now

We're following the very latest from Georgia, where former Vice President Joe Biden has taken a lead over President Trump

HOUSTON — Into a fourth day, Georgia's count continues with the eyes of the nation - and, frankly, the world - on the Peach State with a miniscule gap between President Trump and Joe Biden. Ballot counting and processing have continued in a number of counties throughout Georgia, and now former Vice President Joe Biden has taken a slim lead.

Below is a map and tally showing how Georgia has been voting. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says "there will be a recount in Georgia, adding, 'Stakes are high and emotions are high on all sides" but debates will not distract from work of completing count.