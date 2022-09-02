Friday is the deadline to apply for a mail ballot in March primary

According to Harris County, the state is rejecting a lot of mail ballot applications because they're not filled out correctly. Here's what you need to know.

HOUSTON — If you plan to vote by mail in the March Primary, you need to get your application for a mail-in ballot to your county election office by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18.

First, look it over carefully and make sure you didn't miss anything.

According to Harris County, the state is rejecting a lot of mail ballot applications because they're not filled out correctly. Election officials say Texas SB1, a new state voting law, is confusing even for veteran voters.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Feb. 9

Who can vote by mail in Texas

65 years or older

Have disability or illness that prevents you from voting

Expected to give birth within three weeks before or after election day

Out of the county on Election Day and during early voting

Confined to jail, but not convicted of a felony

What you need to apply

The application requires a Texas driver’s license, Texas personal identification number or election identification certificate number issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety. (This is different from your voter registration VUID number)

If you don't have one of those forms of identity, the last four digits of your Social Security Number

The same identification requirements also apply to the actual mail-in ballot.

Questions about voting by mail?

“You can always call us at 713-755-6965 or you can, when in doubt, fill both out,” said Leah Shah, the director of communications for Voter Outreach with the Harris County Election Administrator’s Office. “Just put both forms of identification to avoid any delays in having to fill out another application or another ballot.”

Voters sending their mail-in ballot should also put that same ID number on the carrier envelop for the ballot.