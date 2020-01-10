Fort Bend's Smart Financial Centre will serve as mega voting center for November election

Judge KP George said the idea of transitioning the Smart Financial Centre to a polling place should give Fort Bend County residents easy access to vote.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land will serve as a mega voting center for the Nov. 3 election, Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced Thursday.

George said the idea of transitioning the Smart Financial Centre to a polling place should give Fort Bend County residents easy access to vote.

If residents are uncomfortable with standing in lines this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mail-in ballots are an option.

George said 32,000 mail-in ballots will be going out to people who have requested them over the next couple of days. People who don’t want to mail them back will be able to access drop-off locations.

Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said his office will do whatever is necessary to uphold the integrity of the election process.

