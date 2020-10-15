Fort Bend voters line up early after technical issues on first day of early voting

An investigation is underway in Fort Bend County into what caused technical issues and delays on the first day of early voting.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — After technical issues led to delays on the first day of early voting in Fort Bend County, voters decided they were not taking any chances and showed up early Wednesday.

"I got here about 4:50 (a.m.), made sure I got up on time this morning because I didn't want to be standing up here all day long," Betty Roberts, a voter, said.

Just like Roberts, there were dozens who came back after being discouraged by the long waits on Tuesday.

"I came yesterday like most of us. And the line was double wrapped around the building. I said not today I am getting here at 6:30," Evelyn Gordon, said.

The county’s election security task force is investigating, and they're also visiting locations to ensure that things are up and running.

"I am very disappointed to see that happened. We want to figure it out make sure it won't happen again," Fort Bend County Judge KP George said.

They tell KHOU 11 News that Fort Bend County had two separate glitches which caused delays.

The first affected every single voting machine in the county. Voting machines were programmed to turn on next Tuesday when early voting would normally start.

However, they did not account for Gov. Greg Abbott's decision in July that extended early voting due to the pandemic.

The second issue only impacted four of the 30 early voting sites in the county. The task force is still trying to determine what caused those technical issues, and if any charges or corrective action will be taken because from this.

"We are still actively investigating that weather it was user error or computer error," Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said.

Most people were not happy with the wait times but they tell us it’s definitely worth it.

"I will wait all day. I will wait 10 hours because that is how important it is to me," Darlette Johnson Bailey, a voter, said.

We do know that some locations have equipment shortages, and officials tell us those issues should be addressed by Thursday.

The Hightower High School voting location was upstairs, and by Thursday, voters should be able to vote in the first floor.