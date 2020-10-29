Election 2020 | Why swing states are so important

Experts say candidates spend 75 percent or more of their budget courting voters in battleground states.

What do "swing," "battleground," and "purple" have in common?

Well, when referring to politics, they all mean the same thing. Those words describe a state that could be won by either major political party and decide a presidential election.

Here's why.

The electoral college gives states the power. In total, there are 538 electoral college votes. To win the White House you must reach 270.

With that said, since 2000, 38 states have voted consistently for the same party. The other 12 "swing" from election to election, meaning their electorial votes are consistently up for grabs. And they drive the race election after election.

In 2016, President Trump won six out of the 10 most competitive swing states. Even though Hilary Clinton won the popular vote, Trump rode that swing state momentum all the way to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

And this election experts say the number of swing states is expanding and could even include Texas this year.