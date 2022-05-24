x
May 24 Primary Election Runoff results: State and local races

Get the very latest results on Election Day. Download the KHOU 11 app and we'll alert you to races when they're called.
HOUSTON — Who is moving on to the November general elections?  That's what voters are deciding on Tuesday, May 24. Several Texas and Houston-area races in the March 1 primary elections went to a runoff. Those races results are below.

Results for the races we're following will start to come in shortly after 7 p.m.. You can view just the Texas races or Harris County races using the links.

And make sure to download the KHOU 11 app.  We will send out alerts when some of the races are called. And stay with KHOU 11 for complete election coverage throughout the year, right through the November general elections. 

More results: Statewide races | Harris County

