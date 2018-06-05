With nine candidates on the ballot, Martha Castex-Tatum took 65 percent of the vote to fill the Houston City Council seat left open by the death of Larry Green.
Green, who held the district K seat, was found dead in his home two months ago.
Castex-Tatum, who served as the director of constituent services in Green's office, led early by a wide margin.
These are results with all 48 precincts reporting as 9:44 p.m.
Martha Castex-Tatum - 3,292 votes
Patricia "Pat" Frazier - 711 votes
Larry Blackmon - 344 votes
Gerry Vander-Lyn - 258 votes
Carl David Evans - 156 votes
Elisabeth E. Johnson - 99 votes
Lawrence J. McGaffie - 69 votes
Anthony Freddie - 61 votes
Aisha Savoy - 60 votes
© 2018 KHOU