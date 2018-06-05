With nine candidates on the ballot, Martha Castex-Tatum took 65 percent of the vote to fill the Houston City Council seat left open by the death of Larry Green.

Green, who held the district K seat, was found dead in his home two months ago.

Castex-Tatum, who served as the director of constituent services in Green's office, led early by a wide margin.

These are results with all 48 precincts reporting as 9:44 p.m.

Martha Castex-Tatum - 3,292 votes

Patricia "Pat" Frazier - 711 votes

Larry Blackmon - 344 votes

Gerry Vander-Lyn - 258 votes

Carl David Evans - 156 votes

Elisabeth E. Johnson - 99 votes

Lawrence J. McGaffie - 69 votes

Anthony Freddie - 61 votes

Aisha Savoy - 60 votes

