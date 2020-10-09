New election headquarters opens at NRG Arena

The headquarters will officially open Friday with an area for application processing, ballot verification and a call center to help answer voter questions.

HOUSTON — This year’s election will look unlike any other. The Harris County Clerk is adding options for voters this year, including a massive new election headquarters at NRG Arena.

Normally the go-to place for trade shows and the Rodeo, NRG Arena is now serving another purpose.

Three times the size of the current election offices, NRG Arena allows enough space for voters to cast their ballot both during early voting and on Election Day. There's room for drive-through voting and extra space for mail-in ballots.

“Those (mail-in ballots) will be transported here to our headquarters on a daily basis and they will be physically locked away," Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins said.

There’s also an area for application processing, ballot verification and a call center to help answer voter questions.

“We should be educating voters and doing whatever we can to make voting simple and straightforward," Hollins said.

With only 54 days until the Election, there are important dates fast approaching.

If you plan to vote by mail, the last day for the County Clerk to receive your application is Oct. 23, and once you receive your ballot, it has to be back in the mail and postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

If you’re voting early, you can do so in person from Oct. 13 through 30. And for the first time ever, 10 locations will offer drive-through voting, and seven will stay open 24 hours the last day, from Oct. 29 to 30.