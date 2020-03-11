Election Day 2020 live blog and Houston updates: Blast of the horn and a prayer, the polls are open

This will be an Election Day unlike any other, and we may not know the final results for the big races, including the White House, for days if not weeks.

Election results will not start to appear until after the first polls begin to close on the U.S. East Coast. The first polls close at 6 p.m. Central/7 p.m. Eastern.

Tue. 7:05 a.m. — The blast of a horn and a prayer. Here's how some voters and supporters got Election Day started at the polling location on West Gray in Houston. Recorded by KHOU 11's Xavier Walton:

Tue. 6:54 a.m. — Races to watch in Texas: We're finally to Election Day 2020. It's been a long campaign and now the voters get their say in several key races. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are going head-to-head in the race for the White House. Senator John Cornyn is taking on Democratic MJ Hegar in the Senate race There are several key U.S. House races and the Texas House races could define the state for the next decade. Read more here.

Tue. 6:16 a.m. — Reminder: Toyota Center will be the only drive-thru voting location on Election Day in Harris County | There's a major change in drive-thru voting on Election Day in Harris County. There were originally going to be ten locations, but late Monday night, Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins announced there would only be one -- Toyota Center. Read more here.

Tue. 6 a.m. — In case you missed it, it's currently a 'Texas toss-up' as a new poll shows Lone Star State is all tied up | President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are neck and neck in Texas at 48.1%, according to a poll released Thursday. The last poll for Texas released just before Election Day by Morning Consult shows the race is a tie between Trump and Biden. Read more here.

Tue. 3:42 a.m. — (AP) Election Day is here with massive voter turnout expected | The scourge of a global pandemic produced an election season like no other in the U.S., persuading record numbers of Americans to cast their ballots early, forcing states to make changes to long-established election procedures and leading to hundreds of lawsuits over how votes will be cast and which ballots will be counted. Polls began opening Tuesday as election officials warned that millions of absentee ballots could slow the tallies, perhaps for days, in some key battleground states and as President Donald Trump threatened legal action to prevent ballots from being counted after Election Day. Read more here.

