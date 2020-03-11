How KHOU 11 will declare winners in the 2020 election

KHOU 11 will call the major races based on Associated Press on Election Night.

On Election Night, KHOU 11 will report the latest election results we receive directly from The Associated Press.

KHOU 11 is the Houston-based CBS News affiliate, but we will primarily use AP as our guiding source in declaring national and state race winners on Election Night.

As for the smaller local races, KHOU 11 will wait until results are at 100 percent to report the winner.

AP is using a 50-state network of stringers who collect votes at a local level, while other AP journalists gather results from state or county websites, as well as via electronic data feeds from states.

“AP does not make projections or name apparent or likely winners,” said David Scott, a deputy managing editor who helps oversee AP's coverage of elections. “If AP cannot definitively say a candidate has won, we don't speculate.”

But how does the AP know when to call a race for a candidate?

It's a complex formula that involves looking at the number of votes counted, historical data and AP VoteCast, a wide-ranging survey of the American electorate, among other things.

AP VoteCast, which debuted in 2018, is a new system designed specifically to account for the steady rise in votes cast before Election Day.

“This will be the first election in which more than half of voters cast their ballots in advance,” Scott said. “It’s why we took the time and spent the money to develop VoteCast.”

While the coronavirus pandemic has been an unexpected twist, Scott said AP VoteCast's methodology is well suited for this moment. Research from AP VoteCast will show how many people voted early, among other things, helping AP's race callers understand how the race is shaping up.

Calling a race

Not all races are closely contested. In some states, a party or candidate’s past history of consistent and convincing wins – by a wide margin – make a race eligible to be declared as soon as polls close. In these states, AP can use results from AP VoteCast to confirm a candidate has won, Scott said.

Still, AP will not call the winner of a race before all the polls close in a jurisdiction.

When a race is "too close to call"

AP may decide not to call a race if the margin between the top two candidates is less than 0.5 percentage points. On election night, AP generally won't call winners in races for U.S. House if the margin is less than 1,000 votes and winners in races for state legislature if the margin is less than 2 percentage points or 100 votes.