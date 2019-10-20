HOUSTON — Election Day is Tuesday, November 21. There are a bunch of state amendments that voters will decide, as well as various city races, including the race to be Houston's next mayor.

We've made it easy to find your polling locations and to see the races you'll be voting on. Simply find your county below and click on the links.

And if you have any questions about early voting or the November 5 elections, the state has a website that has answers.

Harris County

Polling locations | Sample ballots

Fort Bend County

Polling locations | Sample ballots

Montgomery County

Polling locations | Sample ballots

Galveston County

Polling locations | Sample ballots

Chambers County

Polling locations | Sample ballots

Waller County

Polling locations | Sample ballots

Grimes County

Polling locations | Sample ballots

Matagorda County

Polling locations | Sample ballots

San Jacinto County

Polling locations | Sample ballots

Polk County

Polling locations | Sample ballots

Walker County

Polling locations | Sample ballot