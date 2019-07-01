HOUSTON – Voting could get a little easier as Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman will propose establishing Election Day Voting Centers at the bi-monthly Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday.

Trautman serves as the chief elections officer for the county a well. The Commissioners Court meeting will take place at the Harris County Administration Building, 1001 Preston, 9th Floor, in downtown Houston at 10 a.m.

“Currently, 52 counties in Texas operate Election Day Vote Centers. It is time for Harris County, Texas’ largest county, to be forward thinking and explore the possibility of establishing a Countywide Polling Place Program,” Trautman said a press release Monday morning.

The program allows eligible counties to establish Voting Centers, non-precinct based polling locations that afford residents the ability to cast a ballot at any polling location on Election Day.

Like the existing in-person Early Voting Period, Election Day Voting Centers make voting simpler and more convenient.

Residents can vote near work, home, school, or at the voting location which is most accessible.

“The support of the governing authority of the county, community stakeholders, and the citizenry is critical to ensure the success of this advanced voting method,” Trautman said.