In the middle of a pandemic, recession, campaigns are spending billions. Here's why.

Yes, times are tough, but campaigns are still spending huge amounts of money. This is "The Why."

If the stakes for this presidential election were a mountain it would be Mt. Everest.

The two candidates trying to climb to reach the summit are spending cash like America's never seen before.

And if you're saying, wait a second -- aren't we in the middle of a pandemic and an economic recession? And they're still spending mountains of cash?

Well here's why.

Experts think this could be the most expensive election in history, but this isn't just a 2020 thing. It's part of a trend that's seen each time an election rolls around - one getting more expensive than the last.

In 2019, a study forecasted that political ad spending for this election would hit $9.9 billion. Compare that to 2008 when just $1.1 billion was spent.

Never thought a billion bucks could look like chump change, right?

Election experts say the sharp rise is in large part because of outside groups, like super PACs. And those groups didn't start throwing around their cash until after the Supreme Court ruled its Citizen United decision in 2010 -- making direct corporate spending on campaigns legal.

That's why now, the skies the limit for the Mt. Everest of elections.

And we'll have to wait until next week to find out just how much money gets spent.