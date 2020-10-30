Biden bus makes stop in Fort Bend County, Trump supporters show up, too

Joe Biden's campaign bus made a stop in Missouri City on Thursday in a final push for votes in the district.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Joe Biden's campaign is making a final push for Texas. On Thursday, the Biden bus made a stop in Fort Bend County. The growing suburb is becoming a coveted battleground for both parties. On the outskirts of Houston, Democrats and Republicans are competing for voters in the county.

“It’s time for our voices to be heard," said Stacci Mahadel, a Biden supporter.

“No more ballot harvesting," a President Donald Trump supporter said.

It used to be a strongly Republican district, represented by Tom Delay, former House Majority Leader. But in 2016, Hillary Clinton won the county 51% to Trump’s 45%.

“We’re here because we believe we can turn Texas blue," Mahadel said.

On the day the Biden campaign’s bus tour stopped in Missouri City, Republicans showed up with a hearse on the side that said, “Vote like your life depends on it.”

They don’t believe the polls trending Texas blue.

“A lot of people are going to support Donald Trump and they are not going to tell you," said Zachary Pinon, a Trump supporter.

Away from the pageantry, voters told KHOU about the issues they cared about.

“Everything leads back to COVID," said Twila Dotson, a Biden supporter.

“I think one of the biggest issues is misinformation," said Gabriel Rodriguez, a Trump supporter.

“Healthcare, affordable healthcare," said Judy Smith, a Biden supporter.

Two crowds dueling for votes with just days to go until the election.