Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Houston with early voting underway

O’Rourke made a stop at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, an early voting site, urging supporters to the polls.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke was back campaigning in Houston Saturday as early voting is underway.

Editor's note: The above video was published on Oct. 21.

O’Rourke made a stop at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, an early voting site, urging supporters to the polls.

"Our friends, our family, our neighbors our classmates our colleagues the people in our lives who might need to get a little nudge to get out to the polls,” he said to supporters.

It’s one of several stops O’Rourke has planned in the greater Houston area over the next week.

Experts say early voting trends could be a challenge to O'Rourke’s efforts.

More than 300,000 people in Harris County have already cast ballots in the first week of early voting. However, early voting turnout in Harris County is down from previous years.

"You’re going to see the Democratic candidates really hit those locations really hard,” said Republican Strategist Vlad Davidiuk.

Davidiuk said Republicans appear to be doing a better job of getting out to the polls. He believes two things are factoring into the numbers.

First, he said a lack of new voters turning out should be cause for concern for Democrats.

"That doesn't bode well for Democrats. Democrats rely on lots of new voters turning out, lots of new voters voting both in primaries and general election,' Davidiuk said.

He said the second factor is a higher voter turnout outside urban areas, which tend to lean Republican.

"The turnout is much higher outside those urban areas, which Democrats consistently need to focus on most of all," Davidiuk said. "They know that's going to be the heart of their ballot, the urban areas and their support."

He said the next week leading up to Election Day will be critical for Democratic candidates.