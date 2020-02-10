A closer look into how Texas leaders can change election rules

Before 2013, Texas was one of several states that couldn't make changes to its election rules without getting approval from the federal government.

Not too long ago, it was much harder for Texas to make changes to its election rules thanks to a checkered history on minority voting rights.

Before 2013, Texas was one of several states that couldn't make changes to its election rules without getting approval from the federal government. That was thanks to the voting rights act of 1965.

States with a documented history of disenfranchising minority voters were singled out and forced to get clearance before making changes to existing rules.

The voting rights act was considered, by many, to be pretty effective legislation, increasing the number of minority voters.

For more on the 2020 election, click here.

It was reauthorized many times, most recently in 2006 when it passed with strong bipartisan support and was signed by George W. Bush. But in 2013, the Supreme Court struck down part of the law that covered how the states with a checkered past were picked, arguing the formula was out of date.

That meant certain states did not need approval from the feds to change their voting rules.

Within 24 hours of that ruling, Texas announced it would implement a strict photo ID voting law.