35% of Harris County mail ballot applications flagged for rejection, Judge Lina Hidalgo says

Hidalgo is urging voters to send in their ballot application now so they have time to correct errors that might cause it to be rejected.

She said Wednesday that 35% of the county’s mail ballot applications have been flagged so far. If that holds, that could affect more than 27,000 potential voters.

“That is more than enough potential voters to sway the outcome of an election,” Hidalgo said. “And I think the folks who passed those laws at the state level, and who are defending them now, know that is the case.”

Hidalgo is referring to SB 1, Texas' controversial new voting law. It requires voters wanting a mail-in ballot to include their driver’s license number or social security number on their application. Many applications are failing to meet the new ID requirements.

"The confusion is going to have what I will call an equal effect on Democrat and Republican voters," said KHOU political analyst Bob Stein.

Stein predicts these types of problems will only increase.

"It may not have much impact in the primaries, but in November there will be a lot of concern," Stein said.

Isabel Longoria, Harris County election administrator, advises applicants to include their phone number or email on the application so they can call you if there’s an issue.

And if you have any questions about the process, you can always call Harris County Elections at 713-755-6965. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the primary is Feb. 18.