Election results: Texas railroad commissioner

Check here for the results for the race for Texas railroad commissioner.

On Tuesday, Texans will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 Texas primary election.

A number of offices are up for a vote - including major seats like the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Voters will also decide who will represent them in both the state and U.S. capitols, as a number of seats changed as a result of redistricting that took place.

One seat for the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the oil and gas industry, is also up for a vote. Members of the three-person board are elected statewide.

Commissioners are elected to six-year staggered terms, with one commissioner being up for election every two years, according to Ballotpedia.

Christi Craddick, James Wright and Wayne Christian currently serve on the commission, with Craddick serving as the commission's chair.

The seat currently up for election is that of Republican Wayne Christian. He has several challengers: Tom Slocum Jr., Sarah Stogner, Marvin Summers and Dawayne Tipton. The winner of the race will advance to the Nov. 8 general election. If no one candidate wins outright, the two top vote-getters will advance to a runoff.

Luke Warford is the lone Democrat running in the election.

Green party candidate Hunter Crow and Libertarian Jaime Diez, also both running unopposed, are the two other candidates in the race.

