HOUSTON — Voters went to the polls to cast their ballots for Houston mayor, city council seats, school boards, propositions and more. Below are links to race results as they come in.

Browse through all election results on a single page, or use the pull-down menu at the top of the page to navigate to the races you want to see.

Here, you'll find the race for Houston mayor and city council races, as well as other races that Houston voters are deciding.

There are 10 state amendments that voters are deciding on.

There are several school board races on the ballot.

More: Harris County | Fort Bend County | Montgomery County | Brazoria County | Galveston County | Grimes County | Liberty County | Chambers County | Matatorda County | San Jacinto County | Polk County | Walker County | Waller County

