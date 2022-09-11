Election results: Harris County criminal court judges

With crime and safety being top issues for Harris County voters, there was a major push by the GOP to oust Democratic criminal court judges.

HOUSTON — There was a lot of interest in race results for criminal court judges in Harris County.

Here are the latest election results for criminal court judges. Some of them are still too close to call since mail-in, military and overseas ballots still have to be counted.

The Stop Houston Murders PAC worked to fill these seats with Republican judges. The group released the following statement Wednesday:

"We formed Stop Houston Murders PAC for one simple reason: to bring to light the victims and their loved ones who have suffered irreparable harm at the hands of violent criminals released from jail by Democrat judges who let them continue to roam Houston streets and terrorize our neighborhoods and families.