Rules for voters: List of what's not allowed when you vote

The list of what voters can't bring inside polling places includes cell phones or other wireless communications devices, cameras and guns.

HOUSTON — There are a few polling place rules for voters that you should know before you cast your ballot, including what you can't bring with you.

Items not allowed when you vote

Voters can't use any wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including cell phones, tablets or laptops.

Mechanical or electronic recording devices are not allowed within 100 feet of the voting stations, including cameras and sound recorders. Sorry, but no selfies!

Guns are banned with the exception of certified law enforcement officers who are on or off duty.

You can't wear, say or show anything that expresses a preference for a political party or candidate. You will be asked to remove it or hide it before you're allowed to vote.

Items you can bring to vote

You must have one of seven acceptable forms of identification.