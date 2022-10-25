Rules for voters: List of what's not allowed when you vote

HOUSTON — There are a few polling place rules for voters that you should know before you cast your ballot, including what you can't bring with you.
Items not allowed when you vote
- Voters can't use any wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including cell phones, tablets or laptops.
- Mechanical or electronic recording devices are not allowed within 100 feet of the voting stations, including cameras and sound recorders. Sorry, but no selfies!
- Guns are banned with the exception of certified law enforcement officers who are on or off duty.
- You can't wear, say or show anything that expresses a preference for a political party or candidate. You will be asked to remove it or hide it before you're allowed to vote.
Items you can bring to vote
You must have one of seven acceptable forms of identification.
- Texas driver's license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
- Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS
- Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
- Texas handgun license issued by DPS
- United States Military ID card with photo
- United States citizenship certificate with photo
- United States passport (book or card)
- You should also bring your blue voter registration card, but it's not required if you have another acceptable ID.
- You can bring a sample ballot with you. In fact, since Harris County has the longest ballot in Texas, elections officials are advising voters to fill out the sample ballot in advance to make the voting process faster and easier.
- If you need help, you can bring someone with you but under new rules, they will have to fill out a form disclosing their relationship to you. They'll also have to take an oath saying they did not "pressure or coerce" you.