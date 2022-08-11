Civil rights group files legal action to keep Harris County polls open until 8 p.m. on Election Day

Texas Organizing Project filed legal action calling for Harris County to keep polling locations open until 8 p.m.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A civil right group filed a legal action Tuesday afternoon to get Harris County to keep polling locations open an extra hour on Election Day.

Texas Organizing Project filed the temporary restraining order against the county at 4 p.m.

According to the court documents, the group is calling for all Harris County polling locations to be open until 8 p.m. Also, the group wants all voters who show up to a polling location after 7 p.m. and are in line before 9 p.m. to be allowed to cast a provisional ballot.

A judge later granted the temporary restraining order request and more details will be provided soon.

Voting issues in Harris County

Several issues have delayed voting across the county.

A city worker was electrocuted causing a power outage at a park and forcing the Melrose Park voting location to close.

Several people at different polling locations said voting machines were the reason for delays.

The election judge at BakerRipley on Navigation Boulevard said they were slow to open because they didn't have the proper election supplies dropped off, including the key to open voting machines.

Voters at the Tracy Gee Community Center reported being sent away to vote elsewhere because of machine problems.

Around 5:30 p.m. there was about a 45-minute wait at the West Grey multi-service polling location. The polling site had an issue Tuesday morning when 20 machines were down. It was resolved and no issues have been reported since.

Harris County elections officials said some locations were low on paper. Deliveries were made to those locations.

At NRG Arena, 21 of the 44 voting machines were down around 5:45 p.m. It was unclear how long the machines would be down.

If you have any issues at the polls, text KHOU at 713-526-1111.