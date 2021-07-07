Confirmation hearing for Sheriff Ed Gonzalez as director of ICE set for July 15

President Joe Biden nominated Gonzalez to lead one of the most scrutinized agencies within the federal government back in April.

HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez will go before the U.S. Senate later this month for a confirmation hearing on his nomination to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Gonzalez’s hearing is set for July 15.

Immigration has long been a hot button issue for the Department of Homeland Security and is an urgent focus for the Biden administration as states bordering Mexico — most notably Texas — manage a border crisis.

Why Sheriff Gonzalez was selected

KHOU 11 political analyst Bob Stein said immigration continues to be a challenging issue for Biden. Stein said Gonzalez has a history of advocating for humane treatment and housing for people crossing the border.

“I think having someone with law enforcement experience who is Hispanic, who has been in elected office, multiple elected offices, allows you to say, ‘Here’s someone who knows how to do this and do it humanely,’” Stein said.

What happens next, and who would be the county's new sheriff?

If Gonzalez is confirmed as ICE director, Commissioners Court would appoint the sheriff’s replacement to serve until a new election, most likely in 2022.

Who is Sheriff Ed Gonzalez?

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez leads the third largest sheriff's office in the Unites States and the biggest in Texas. He was first elected to the Harris County Sherriff's Office in 2016 after retiring in 2009 from the Houston Police Department, where he reached the rank of sergeant and served for 18 years.

One of the city's most visible law enforcement leaders, the sheriff is no stranger to the political arena.

Gonzalez served three terms on the Houston City Council representing District H. He was elected by his peers in 2010 to serve as Vice Mayor Pro-Tem and was appointed Mayor Pro-Tem in 2012 by Mayor Annise Parker.