Dreamers celebrate Supreme Court ruling allowing DACA to stay, for now

Dreamers are celebrating the win, but say the fight is far from over.

HOUSTON — Dreamers got a big win on Thursday. U.S. Supreme Court Justices blocked the Trump Administration’s efforts to shut down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. It allows people brought to the U.S. illegally as children to stay, work, and study in the country.

For now, more than 650,000 young migrants will keep their temporary protected status. However, they say the fight is not over.

“Today this weight was lifted off our shoulders,” said Susie Lujano, a Dreamer who came to the U.S. at age 2.

“I’m a Dreamer, and my husband is a Dreamer, too, so my kids get to sleep every night knowing that their parents are coming home,” said Aura Espinosa, who came to the U.S. from Mexico with her two siblings when she was 8.

Espinosa is one of 62,000 DACA recipients in the Houston area. Dreamers are protected from deportation thanks to a 2012 executive order by then-President Barack Obama after Congress failed to act on immigration reform.

A government study shows 90% of DACA recipients nationwide hold jobs and 45% are enrolled in school.

“Thanks to DACA, I’ve been able to have my realtor’s license,” said Karen Ramos, a Dreamer who arrived from Mexico when she was 2.

“Unfortunately, due to my immigration status, I am unable to become a police officer because I don’t meet one requirement, and it is to be a U.S.A. citizen,” said Devani Gonzalez, a DACA recipient who came to the U.S. from Mexico as a young child.

After Thursday’s ruling, President Donald Trump criticized the Supreme Court’s “horrible & politically charged decisions” via Twitter.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, of Florida, said issues like DACA should be decided by Congress, not the courts.

"Irrespective of whether the reason the policy conclusion that results from it is something you agree with or not, you have a Supreme Court that appears to be legislating,” Rubio said.

In its ruling Thursday, the court said the Department of Homeland Security can go back and look for a different way to end DACA.

“The Supreme Court did not rule on the merits of DACA,” said Roberto Quijano, a Houston immigration lawyer. “They did not say if DACA was a legal program or an illegal program. They’re merely focused on the procedural matter.”

Local Dreamers and members of immigrant rights group FIEL will hold a rally Thursday evening outside the federal building in downtown Houston celebrating the ruling and urging Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform.

