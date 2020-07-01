Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday posted three photos on Instagram of his AR-15 that features a depiction of Hillary Clinton apparently behind bars.

In the images, President Trump's eldest son smiles while holding the assault rife. The former secretary of state can be seen on the weapon's magazine.

"Nice day at the range," he wrote. "@rarebreedfirearms and @spikes_tactical adding a little extra awesome to my AR and that mag ..." he wrote.

The image apparently shows the 2016 Democratic nominee behind jail bars. "Lock her up" became a frequent rally cry for supporters of Donald Trump Jr.'s father during the 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.

