HOUSTON — It's coming down to the wire. With 100% of precincts reporting after Saturday's election day, the race in District H is separated by 12 votes.

Karla Cisneros is leading Isabel Longoria, 5,283 to 5,271. That comes out to 50.06% to 49.94%, if you want to get technical, but Longoria said she is not ready to give up.

Early Sunday morning, her campaign put out a message on Twitter saying the "race remains too close to call" and proclaiming "We're very much still in the race."

"It has been a long election but we're excited to see the still-to-come official results for last night's runoff election once all community members' votes have been counted, including military and provisional ballots," Longoria's camp said in the message.

Longoria's message even hinted at requesting a recount or "other process" if she doesn't come out on top.

"I will wait for every vote to be counted before making any decisions about a recount or other process."

Cisneros is the incumbent in District H. She was also the former superintendent for the Houston Independent School District. She was elected in 2015.

