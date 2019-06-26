The first Democratic presidential debate for the 2020 election will take place Wednesday night in Miami.

There are so many candidates vying for a spot on the ticket, they’ve been split up over two nights.

The first 10 candidates debating include two Texans: Beto O’Rourke and Julian Castro.

“What they’re going to be looking for is to leave you, the viewer or Democratic primary voter, with an impression,” said Bob Stein, KHOU political analyst.

Stein says to look for two tactics. They may push issues their target voters care about, or candidates will go after competitors.

“There is no Trump-esque figure here. I think any Democratic candidate who thinks he or she can become that break out following Donald Trump would be making a big mistake,” said Stein.

Polls show Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren are in the lead with the earliest primaries still close to a year away.

“It’s no so much what the candidates do with their seven minutes, it’s what do voters want to know about those candidates that leads them to go to their website or maybe even volunteer on their campaign,” Stein said.

