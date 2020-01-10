An 'informed source' told CBS News the debate commission will spend the next 48 hours determining new guidelines and rules for the second debate.

Big changes are expected for the remaining two presidential debates of the 2020 election, reports CBS News.

The most significant change includes the possibility of cutting off the microphones of President Trump and Joe Biden if they break the rules, according to a source familiar with the debate commission's deliberations.

As of Thursday morning the plans had not been finalized, however.

The Commission on Presidential Debates is planning changes in response to Tuesday's first debate, which suffered from frequent interruptions.

In a statement following the first debate, the commission said Tuesday night’s events "made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues."

"The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly," the organization said. "The Commission is grateful to Chris Wallace for the professionalism and skill he brought to last night's debate and intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates."

If the microphone plan is finalized, it wouldn’t be just so the candidates can’t talk over each other. It would be possible for both candidates can be muted so they can’t talk over the moderator either.