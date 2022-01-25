Heads up: Deadline to register to vote in Texas primary is Monday, Jan. 31

If you're not already registered to vote in Texas, you're running out of time to get it done in time to vote in the March 1 primary.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you want to vote in the Texas primary in a few weeks, you need to register soon -- if you haven't already.

Monday, Jan. 31, is the last day to register to vote in Texas in time for the March 1 primary. The ballot will include the governor's race, other key statewide races and congressional races.

This will be the first election with the state's redrawn political maps.

Key dates for 2022 primary

Jan. 1: Deadline to register to vote in primary

Feb. 14: Early voting begins

Feb. 18: Deadline to request mail ballot

Feb. 25: Last day of early voting

March 1: Texas primary

How to register to vote in Texas

You can only vote in the county where you're registered.

Texas doesn't allow online registration, but you can request a postage-paid application through the mail or find one at county voter registrars’ offices and some post offices, government offices or high schools.

You can also go online to print your application and mail it to your county registrar, but it must be postmarked by Jan. 31.

Am I registered to vote in Texas?

If you're not sure whether you've already registered, check the state's website.

You'll need your full name, birthday, the county where you would be registered and your ZIP code.

The website will also show you what county and precinct you're registered in, as well as your Voter Unique Identifier or VUID.

If that address is incorrect, there is a button below to change it.

To the right will be a link about upcoming election information and polling places specific to your registration.

To be eligible to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen over 18 years old on Election Day. You also must have a valid Texas or federal photo ID to cast a ballot, although there are certain exemptions to that.

How to vote by mail in Texas

Those who wish to vote by mail must submit their application for a mail-in ballot no later than Feb.18.

According to Harris County, the state is rejecting a lot of mail ballot applications because they're not filled out correctly. Election officials say Texas SB1, a new state voting law, is confusing even for veteran voters.

Be sure and include your name and contact information in case there's an issue with yours, so you can submit a new one by the Feb. 18 deadline.

To vote by mail in Texas, you must:

65 years or older

Have disability or illness that prevents you from voting

Be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after election day

Be out of the county on Election Day and during early voting

Be confined to jail, but not convicted of a felony

You'll need one of these types of ID to vote