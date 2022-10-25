Deadline passes for new Harris County budget, tax rate

To pass a budget and tax rate, there must be four members of Commissioners Court present, but two Republicans refused to show up, blocking additional spending.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County won't be able to pass a new budget and tax rate which could mean a freeze on additional funds from public health to law enforcement.

Republican Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey have refused to participate in budget hearings citing opposition to new spending.

In order to pass a new budget and tax rate, there must be four members of the Harris County Commissioners Court present to have a quorum. But with just the three Democrats showing up to budget hearings, Republicans have effectively put a stop to additional county spending.

Frustration among some county residents reached a boiling point during Tuesday's meeting.

“This isn’t funny Cagle. This isn’t funny, Ramsey,” a Jersey Village resident said during public comment.

As Ramsey and Cagle intentionally miss budget meetings, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is spelling out bad news for the county.

“It’s a really difficult day for the community,” Hidalgo said.

The county will now have to cut back on department budgets and will not be allowed to appropriate new funding for things like law enforcement, county health systems and flood mitigation.

“$16 million cuts to our sheriffs, $5 million in cuts to our district attorney,” Hidalgo said. “It means that our police officers will not receive the promised raises, it means the additional front-line officers we plan to hire we will no longer be able to afford to hire.”

Some residents are concerned over delayed or scaled-down flooding projects in the county.

“Worrying about flooding every time it rains, Cagle. He just let us down. He abandoned us. Ramsey thinks it’s a game. He doesn’t understand the significance of the situation -- Tom Ramsey,” the Jersey Village resident said.

However, some residents are on the side of no new increases in spending.

“We need to stop with the double-speak and the games that you’re playing. Commissioner’s Cagle and Ramsey are not here because they know they will be outvoted regardless of whether they were or not here,” another resident said.

All commissioners seats are on the ballot in November.

Hidalgo said Harris County residents will bear the brunt of the inaction.

“The fact that they weren’t here at 10 a.m. and they’re not here again this afternoon means they’re single-handedly harming our law enforcement, our flood control, our hospital system our veterans, our children, our libraries our public health,” Hidalgo said.

Ramsey released this statement:

“Despite the misrepresentations from today, the proposed tax rates would’ve resulted in generating a quarter-billion-dollars more in tax revenue. Posting this increase for five consecutive meetings is proof that the Court majority never intended to negotiate. Our constituents have been victims of wasteful spending for four years. From the addition of seven new departments, an $11M politically bid-rigged contract, and a historically expensive and disruptive redistricting yet no commitment to more neighborhood patrol officers – enough is enough. I am proud to have done my part in protecting our residents from the reckless management of their money.”

Republican state Sen. Paul Bettencourt also released a statement praising the Republican Commissioner’s actions:

"The three member majority on the Commissioners court has finally recognized the obvious that without another member, SB2's no-new-revenue-tax-rate will be adopted for all Harris County tax jurisdictions. The result is a record property tax savings of a quarter billion dollars for Harris County taxpayers. Kudos to Commissioners Ramsey and Cagle!

"Claims of property tax revenue cuts are not valid as the no-new-revenue-tax-rate leaves new growth of 72 million dollars for all the taxing units involved... Discussion over, Taxpayers win!"