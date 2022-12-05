Texas state representative candidate wants ballot audit of May 7 special election

Things are getting heated in the District 147 race. Jolanda Jones beat Danielle Keys Bess by just over 200 votes, but Bess wants an audit of mail ballots.

HOUSTON — Things are getting heated in the race to replace State Representative Garnet Coleman in District 147.

But Bess is calling for an audit of Saturday's special election results with a focus on mail-in ballots.

In an open letter to the Harris County Elections Board Administrator Thursday, Bess questioned the number of mail-in ballots counted.

She said the there were twice as many mail ballots Saturday compared to the March primary. But the early voting and election day turnout numbers were much lower Saturday than during the primary.

Jones responded by accusing Bess of "taking a page straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook."

“Just like Donald Trump, and with absolutely no evidence whatsoever, my opponent is trying to overturn the results of a valid election with a bogus audit of mail ballots," Jones said in a statement. "I expect she will next announce the hiring of Rudy Giuliani to lead the effort and organize a riot at Commissioners Court on the day the valid election results are certified."

The special election was to determine who finishes Coleman's term through 2022.

Regardless of the outcome, the two Democrats will face each other in a runoff on May 24 for the next full term in the seat, which begins in January.