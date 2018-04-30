A new Quinnipiac polls released last week shows the U.S. Senate race in Texas is too close to call. And this weekend both men were in Houston holding events just a few miles away from each other.

Congressman Beto O'Rourke grilled hot dogs while vying for votes and inside his Sunnyside town hall event he brought in hundreds of supporters and curious voters who wanted to find out what the man they call "Beto" was all about.

"I feel like I get to be a part of history," said O'Rourke.

Unseating Senator Cruz will be a tall task. No Democrat has won a Senate seat in Texas in 30 years. But that new poll has an extra step in O'Rourke's step. Its shows him trailing Cruz by three points, 47 to 44, within the poll's margin of error.

"That poll shows that this is possible," said O'Rourke. "If we just focus on the people of this state there's nothing stopping us. "The people of this state believe in us, they are making this happen and they will be responsible for making this happen on the 6th of November."

Across town O'Rourke's rival spent his evening speaking to a room full of Texas Border Patrol agents vowing to fight for stronger border and immigration policies. Cruz spoke for 25 minutes, but the Senator opted not to answer reporter's questions.

Experts say a Democratic win in the state would be historic, but it's still a long way off. Nonetheless the O'Rourke campaign wants to capitalize on the news and has already sent in requests to the Cruz campaign hoping to set up several key debates.

"It's up to all of us to put the pressure on the two campaigns to meet to debate and to have competition of records, ideas, and a vision for Texas and the country," said O'Rourke.

