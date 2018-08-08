HOUSTON – Ninety days out from midterm elections and Sen. Ted Cruz speaks on the popularity driving contributions of his opponent, Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

We met Sen. Cruz during his visit to the Coast Guard Air Station in Houston. There he received an update on Coast Guard operations conducted in South Texas and a briefing on the lessons learned in the aftermath of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

This comes shortly after the release of several new campaign ads targeting his democratic opponent.

Sen. Cruz took media availability shortly after and began speaking about the state of his campaign. He says this could be his stiffest competition yet.

“It’s not complicated. We’re seeing a lot of rage on the far left and anger. It’s a powerful motivator,” Cruz said.

Win or lose, O’Rourke may have already shown us a lot of what Democrats are capable of in the state and around the country.

O’Rourke like other Democrats, knows the big picture is something that can’t be ignored. The state hasn’t elected a Democrat to statewide office in over 20 years, meaning even just keeping the race close could help energize other Democrats in the state.

By the numbers, O’Rourke support is bringing in $23 million in contributions to Cruz’s $10 million according to the Federal Election Commission. As the Democrat puts it, something drastic like this, could help close the gap.

“You’re ensuring that we have the resources to compete and that we can win this race for Texas and for the country,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke made the comments in a Facebook post responding to Cruz’s latest television ads.

Monday, Sen. Cruz called on the congressman to return more than $160,000 in campaign funding from a political action committee. To which O’Rourke countered by saying the money from the J Street PAC, was all donated from supporters and only bundled by the PAC.

J Street PAC has also said they used their resources to motivate voters to donate. The group supports candidates based on their support of a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. O’Rourke has said he will not return the money.

© 2018 KHOU