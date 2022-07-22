NBA legend goes viral for support of LGBTQ+ community

The basketball Hall of Famer showcased his support for the LGBTQ+ community last week during a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

MINNEAPOLIS — Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, 59, went viral online after a video was posted of him showing support for the LGBTQ+ community.

"I want to say this, if you're gay and transgender, I love you," Barkley said in a video posted to TikTok. The former NBA player was in Lake Tahoe last week for the 2022 American Century Championship golf tournament.

Later in the video, Barkley says "F*** you," to people "who would give you s**t," raising cheers from the crowd.

The video has more than 1,300 comments as of Friday morning. People are posting their reactions, like user Patrick McLoughlin, who said "IF NOBODY GOT ME, I KNOW CHARLES BARKLEY GOT ME."

User Megan Hodge had a similar reaction to the video, posting "Don’t mind me, just sobbing over how sweet this is."

And among the many people praising Sir Charles, user Michael Linden609 said "And suddenly I like whatever sport he plays."

The video has more than 840,000 views.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: