An editorial in a Canadian newspaper calls for people to stop visiting the United States, and it's not the first time they've done so.

"There was a time when desperate men and women clutching all their belongings, and struggling to keep their children next to them, would be running toward the United States of America. Now they are running from the United States of America. I never thought I’d see the day," writes Mark Bulgutch of the Toronto Star.

Bulgutch's original argument to not visit the U.S., not long after President Donald Trump took office, said Canadians shouldn't support travel bans and excluding people from certain countries.

And now "on top of that" the president "has threatened to remove thousands of people who have had temporary legal status in the United States," he writes.

Bulgutch goes on to say Trump is "making it harder for Canadians to put food on their tables, clothes on their backs, a roof over their heads" with worries over a possible trade war.

