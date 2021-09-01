With just days left on the job, some lawmakers look to impeach President Trump

“There is time to do it, but Congress only has to have a will to do it, there is a way," Congressman Al Green said.

Members of Congress are continuing to look at ways to remove President Donald Trump from office, even though he’s got less than two weeks on the job.

It’s the latest stance against the president.

"Our country is in as state of crisis, and this state of crisis has to be addressed," Congressman Al Green said.

There are talks of a second impeachment for President Trump, after Wednesday’s attack on the Capitol. Houston Congressman Al Green and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee both support impeachment.

“There is time to do it, but Congress only has to have a will to do it, there is a way," Green said.

But with 12 days left in his presidency, KHOU 11 Political Analyst Bob Stein thinks it's unlikely.

“We’ve just been through this, it took months to do this," Stein said. “There’s just not enough time for people to get back to Washington, safely. To convene, and to debate an articles of impeachment.”

He says the House can put in rules to make the process go faster. And if they do get the articles of impeachment pushed through in time, then it has to go to the Senate, where the trial begins.

“I think there will be individuals who will say we don’t need to make this step," Stein said.

All of this must be done before noon on Jan. 20.

“You can’t impeach a president who is no longer president," Stein said.

President Trump has been impeached before in 2019, but the Republican-led Senate acquitted him in early 2020. If this were to pass, he’d be the first president to be impeached twice.

Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assured colleagues that steps are in place to prevent President Trump from ordering military actions including a possible nuclear strike.

But Stein believes that any attempt at impeachment only adds fuel to the fire.